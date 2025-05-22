Congress Criticizes Modi's 'Weapon of Mass Distraction' Tactics

On Thursday, the Congress party strongly criticized the Indian government's foreign diplomatic initiatives, labeling them as 'weapons of mass distraction' employed to shift focus from critical internal matters. The party has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi call a special session of Parliament to address US President Donald Trump's claims regarding his role in brokering peace between India and Pakistan.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed skepticism over reports linking terrorists involved in the recent Pahalgam attack to previous incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. He called for government clarification on these claims, asserting that the absence of such transparency compromises national security.

Ramesh further accused Prime Minister Modi of using diplomatic delegations as mere domestic optics, criticizing his silence on Trump's repeated statements. He emphasized the need for accountability and transparency in addressing both national security concerns and diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)