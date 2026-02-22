Two JeM Terrorists Neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir Operation
Two terrorists from the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad group were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. One of them is suspected to be Saifullah, a key commander alleged to have orchestrated several attacks. The operation involved the Army, police, and intelligence agencies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation on Sunday, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district neutralized two terrorists belonging to the outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group. Officials reported that among the slain was Saifullah, a notorious JeM commander believed to have masterminded several deadly attacks in the region.
The operation, dubbed 'Trashi-I', was executed by the Northern Army Command along with local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following credible intelligence. The encounter occurred in the challenging terrains of the Passerkut area in Chatroo, where the terrorists were hiding in a mudhouse.
During the intense gunfight, which involved tactical precision and coordination, the mudhouse caught fire, leading to the recovery of the charred bodies of the terrorists. The security forces recovered two AK-47 rifles and ammunition, reaffirming their commitment to a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amitabh Bachchan Joins Forces to Propel India's Digital Skilling Revolution
Gramin Dak Sevaks: Pillars of Rural Logistics in India
Revamping India's Postal Network: Modernization & Automation at the Forefront
South Africa win toss, elect to bat against India in Super Eight match of T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad.
Disguised Security to Safeguard Mathura's Festive 'Lathmar Holi'