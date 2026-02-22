Two JeM Terrorists Neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir Operation

In a significant operation on Sunday, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district neutralized two terrorists belonging to the outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group. Officials reported that among the slain was Saifullah, a notorious JeM commander believed to have masterminded several deadly attacks in the region.

The operation, dubbed 'Trashi-I', was executed by the Northern Army Command along with local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following credible intelligence. The encounter occurred in the challenging terrains of the Passerkut area in Chatroo, where the terrorists were hiding in a mudhouse.

During the intense gunfight, which involved tactical precision and coordination, the mudhouse caught fire, leading to the recovery of the charred bodies of the terrorists. The security forces recovered two AK-47 rifles and ammunition, reaffirming their commitment to a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)