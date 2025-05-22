UK's Migration Plunge: Numbers Down but Controversy Grows

Official statistics have revealed a dramatic decline in net migration to the UK, with figures more than halving due to a decrease in work and study visas. The Office for National Statistics reported a fall to 431,000 people in 2024, marking the sharpest decline since the pandemic.

Historically, immigration contributed to the UK's economic growth, but it has become a contentious political issue in recent decades, playing a significant role in the Brexit referendum. Despite being outside the EU, the UK has seen fluctuations in immigration numbers, with political parties sparring over its impact on public services and societal cohesion.

While many arrivals are now driven by crises like those in Ukraine and Hong Kong, new restrictions have been introduced to control migration. The Labour government aims for a further reduction, implementing measures like higher English proficiency requirements, amid ongoing debates over integration and national identity.

