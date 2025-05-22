Left Menu

UK's Migration Plunge: Numbers Down but Controversy Grows

The UK has seen a near-halving in net migration due to fewer work and study visas in 2024, according to official statistics. The Office for National Statistics reports the number has fallen to 431,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Official statistics have revealed a dramatic decline in net migration to the UK, with figures more than halving due to a decrease in work and study visas. The Office for National Statistics reported a fall to 431,000 people in 2024, marking the sharpest decline since the pandemic.

Historically, immigration contributed to the UK's economic growth, but it has become a contentious political issue in recent decades, playing a significant role in the Brexit referendum. Despite being outside the EU, the UK has seen fluctuations in immigration numbers, with political parties sparring over its impact on public services and societal cohesion.

While many arrivals are now driven by crises like those in Ukraine and Hong Kong, new restrictions have been introduced to control migration. The Labour government aims for a further reduction, implementing measures like higher English proficiency requirements, amid ongoing debates over integration and national identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

