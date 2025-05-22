Left Menu

Cash Scam in Dhule Unveils Corruption in Fadnavis Government

The 'cash scam' case in Dhule, Maharashtra, has uncovered alleged corruption within the Fadnavis government. Cash was found in the room of Arjun Khotkar's PA, triggering demands for strict action. The opposition claims it was intended for bribery. Allegations of misuse of power dominate the discourse.

Updated: 22-05-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:03 IST
The 'cash scam' in Dhule has unveiled what appears to be deep-rooted corruption within the Devendra Fadnavis administration, asserted Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Thursday.

Sapkal revealed that a substantial amount of cash was discovered in the personal assistant's room of Estimates Committee chairperson Arjun Khotkar. The opposition has alleged that this money was intended for bribery, just ahead of the committee's visit to Dhule.

Sapkal lambasted the Fadnavis government's power structure, alleging that governance is driven by three central power hubs uninterested in public welfare, focusing instead on large infrastructural projects. The case has sparked demands for firm action against Khotkar and his associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

