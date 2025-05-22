Left Menu

Urban Guerrillas: The Shadow War in Yangon

A retired Major General and former diplomat, Cho Tun Aung, was assassinated near his home in Yangon by the urban guerrilla group, Golden Valley Warriors. The group claims the attack was part of a campaign against military figures contributing to Myanmar's internal strife following the 2021 coup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:21 IST
Urban Guerrillas: The Shadow War in Yangon
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a chilling escalation of urban warfare, retired Major General Cho Tun Aung was shot dead by the Golden Valley Warriors, a militant faction opposing Myanmar's military rule. The assassination occurred near his Yangon residence, highlighting the intensifying conflict within the city.

The group, which has taken responsibility for the attack, accused Cho Tun Aung of imparting knowledge that bolstered military actions against pro-democracy activists and ethnic minority groups. His involvement as a lecturer at the National Defence College reportedly made him a high-profile target.

This incident represents a continuing trend of targeted killings of military-affiliated individuals. Since the 2021 coup, Myanmar has seen a surge in violence and political instability, with urban and rural areas alike suffering the consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025