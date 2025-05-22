Urban Guerrillas: The Shadow War in Yangon

In a chilling escalation of urban warfare, retired Major General Cho Tun Aung was shot dead by the Golden Valley Warriors, a militant faction opposing Myanmar's military rule. The assassination occurred near his Yangon residence, highlighting the intensifying conflict within the city.

The group, which has taken responsibility for the attack, accused Cho Tun Aung of imparting knowledge that bolstered military actions against pro-democracy activists and ethnic minority groups. His involvement as a lecturer at the National Defence College reportedly made him a high-profile target.

This incident represents a continuing trend of targeted killings of military-affiliated individuals. Since the 2021 coup, Myanmar has seen a surge in violence and political instability, with urban and rural areas alike suffering the consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)