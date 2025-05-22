Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Criticizes Bihar Leadership: A Call for Change

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraj Party, criticized Bihar’s Health Minister Mangal Pandey and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over governance failures, particularly regarding the COVID-19 crisis and farmers' issues. Kishor contends that Bihar's development would be evident when workers from other states seek employment there.

Prashant Kishor, iconic founder of the Jan Suraj Party, unleashed a vehement critique of Bihar's ruling echelon, focusing his ire on Health Minister Mangal Pandey and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kishor's remarks spotlighted alleged systemic governance failures, emphasizing negligence towards farmers and overt mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing media post a public gathering, Kishor questioned Mangal Pandey's handling of the health crisis, recalling the traumatic migrant exodus as thousands returned to Bihar on foot. 'Lakhs suffered during COVID, don't overlook those struggles,' Kishor proclaimed, painting a vivid picture of pandemic-era hardships.

Furthermore, Kishor took aim at Nitish Kumar, criticizing his two-decade-long tenure for failing to secure fair grain prices for farmers. He suggested that Bihar could be considered developed only when job-seekers from states like Punjab and Haryana flock there for employment opportunities. The political landscape in Bihar braces for Assembly polls with Kishor's relentless pursuit of his vision for change.

