Jaishankar Leads European Ambassadors in Anti-Terror Strategy Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired a critical meeting in Berlin with Indian ambassadors from across Europe. The session aimed at reinforcing India's anti-terrorism stance in global affairs.

This conference, part of a broader three-nation European tour, further focused on fortifying India's diplomatic engagement with European countries amid shifting global circumstances.

Minister Jaishankar emphasized a message of zero tolerance for terrorism while strategizing ways to enhance cooperation with Europe.

