Jaishankar Leads European Ambassadors in Anti-Terror Strategy Meeting
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar chairs a meeting in Berlin with Indian ambassadors from Europe. The conference centers on India's anti-terrorism stance and strategies to strengthen ties with European countries amid global changes. The session is part of Jaishankar's multi-nation tour concluding in Germany.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired a critical meeting in Berlin with Indian ambassadors from across Europe. The session aimed at reinforcing India's anti-terrorism stance in global affairs.
This conference, part of a broader three-nation European tour, further focused on fortifying India's diplomatic engagement with European countries amid shifting global circumstances.
Minister Jaishankar emphasized a message of zero tolerance for terrorism while strategizing ways to enhance cooperation with Europe.
