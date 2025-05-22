Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Retaliation Against Terrorism

In a decisive move against terrorism, India carried out 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, targeting and destroying nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the action was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and Pakistan was informed post-operation via the Director General of Military Operations.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the government, questioning whether Pakistan was informed prematurely. Indian officials, however, assured that all communications adhered to post-operation protocols. Hostilities ceased on May 10 after mutual agreements to halt further confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)