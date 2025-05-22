Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Retaliation Against Terrorism
India executed a prompt military operation named 'Operation Sindoor' against terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This action was taken in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the operation and subsequent diplomatic communications, following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's critique.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move against terrorism, India carried out 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, targeting and destroying nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the action was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and Pakistan was informed post-operation via the Director General of Military Operations.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the government, questioning whether Pakistan was informed prematurely. Indian officials, however, assured that all communications adhered to post-operation protocols. Hostilities ceased on May 10 after mutual agreements to halt further confrontations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: A Measured Response to Terror
Heightened Security Measures in Delhi Amid 'Operation Sindoor'
Our measures were non-escalatory and measured: FS Misri on Operation Sindoor.
China's Economic Firepower: Stimulus Measures Aim to Tackle Trade War Fallout
This morning, India exercised its right to dismantle terror infrastructure: Misri.