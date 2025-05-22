Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Retaliation Against Terrorism

India executed a prompt military operation named 'Operation Sindoor' against terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This action was taken in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the operation and subsequent diplomatic communications, following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's critique.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against terrorism, India carried out 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, targeting and destroying nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the action was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and Pakistan was informed post-operation via the Director General of Military Operations.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the government, questioning whether Pakistan was informed prematurely. Indian officials, however, assured that all communications adhered to post-operation protocols. Hostilities ceased on May 10 after mutual agreements to halt further confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

