Global Unity: India Leads Fight Against Terrorism
India rallies global support against terrorism with multi-nation delegations reaching out to world capitals, following the Pahalgam attack. The UAE and Japan express solidarity with India. Parliamentary delegations spread the message, addressing the global threat of terror and India's zero tolerance stance, engaging with international leaders.
In a robust international campaign against terrorism, India has dispatched delegations to world capitals, gathering global consensus following the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. The UAE and Japan have publicly joined hands with India in condemning terror acts linked to Pakistan, echoing the seriousness of the global terror threat.
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde led a delegation to Abu Dhabi, securing support from UAE leaders Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi. In parallel, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha in Tokyo received backing from Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, reinforcing the call against the common menace of terrorism.
Speaking on behalf of the UAE, Sheikh Nahyan pledged to stand alongside India, underlining the unconditional unity against terrorism. Similarly, Iwaya conveyed Japan's condolences and solidarity, asserting that terror acts cannot be justified. The multi-party global effort aims to fortify international strategies against the heinous acts of terror originating from Pakistan.
