India Presses Bangladesh for Migrant Nationality Verification

India has requested Bangladesh to verify the nationality of over 2,300 illegal migrants believed to be from Bangladesh. The verification aims to facilitate their deportation as per Indian law. Tensions between the two countries have escalated following political unrest and minority attacks in Bangladesh.

India has formally asked Bangladesh to confirm the nationality of over 2,300 illegal migrants residing in the country, believed to be of Bangladeshi origin. This move is part of India's effort to deport individuals staying unlawfully within its borders in accordance with legal procedures.

The request was highlighted by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a media briefing, where he emphasized the need for expedited verification from Dhaka. He noted that numerous Bangladeshi nationals have completed their prison terms, yet await nationality confirmation to facilitate their return.

The call for verification coincides with a period of strained diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, exacerbated by political turmoil and targeted violence against minorities following the turbulent ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

