Turbulent Times: Yunus Contemplates Resignation Amid Political Stalemate

Professor Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, is contemplating resignation amid political deadlock. The BBC Bangla service reported that Yunus finds it challenging to govern due to the inability of political parties to agree on a common platform.

According to Nhid Islam, chief of the student-led National Citizen Party, Yunus expressed concerns about his capability to serve in the existing political climate. Islam encouraged Yunus to remain strong for the country's future and security.

Despite the support received, Yunus is faced with mounting challenges, particularly involving Bangladesh's military forces, which have been significant actors since the student uprising that brought him to power.

