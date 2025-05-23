Left Menu

Turbulent Times: Yunus Contemplates Resignation Amid Political Stalemate

Professor Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's interim government chief, considers resigning due to political discord among parties. Despite backing from student-led National Citizen Party leaders, Yunus feels unable to lead unless unity is achieved. Challenges from military forces and political tensions exacerbate his concerns, prompting thoughts of stepping down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 03:27 IST
Turbulent Times: Yunus Contemplates Resignation Amid Political Stalemate
Professor Muhammad Yunus

Professor Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, is contemplating resignation amid political deadlock. The BBC Bangla service reported that Yunus finds it challenging to govern due to the inability of political parties to agree on a common platform.

According to Nhid Islam, chief of the student-led National Citizen Party, Yunus expressed concerns about his capability to serve in the existing political climate. Islam encouraged Yunus to remain strong for the country's future and security.

Despite the support received, Yunus is faced with mounting challenges, particularly involving Bangladesh's military forces, which have been significant actors since the student uprising that brought him to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025