Market Turmoil: U.S. Stocks Plunge Amid Proposed Tariffs

U.S. stock index futures experienced a significant drop after President Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff on the European Union, effective June 1. The Dow E-minis fell 505 points, S&P 500 E-minis decreased by 73.5 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis dropped 308.75 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures faced a dramatic decline on Friday as President Donald Trump suggested imposing a steep 50% tariff on the European Union, set to begin on June 1.

At 07:49 a.m. ET, the Dow E-minis plummeted 505 points, marking a 1.2% decrease. Simultaneously, S&P 500 E-minis fell by 73.5 points, equivalent to a 1.25% drop, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis saw a decrease of 308.75 points, or 1.46%.

This development signals a potential escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and the EU, potentially impacting global economic stability.

