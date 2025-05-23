Left Menu

India's Global Outreach: A New Chapter Against Turbulence and Terrorism

India's global presence is expanding through strategic partnerships, counter-terrorism efforts, and internal security operations. Notable events include IndiGo's attempt to circumvent turbulence, BJP's call for Rahul Gandhi to respect military efforts, and the dialogue for elevating partnerships with Germany and Japan. Domestic security and diplomacy are top priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:50 IST
India's Global Outreach: A New Chapter Against Turbulence and Terrorism
IndiGo Airlines faced turbulence on its flight from Delhi to Srinagar when permission to fly through Pakistan's airspace was denied, according to a statement from the DGCA. The incident underscores potential challenges faced by airlines regarding international flight corridors.

The BJP has criticized Rahul Gandhi, urging him to refrain from making statements deemed undermining to the Indian Armed Forces. The issue revolves around comments made about Operation Sindoor, provoking a strong response from the ruling party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the unprecedented development in India's Northeastern region, confirming the government's commitment to fostering growth in an area historically troubled by conflict. Modi's remarks highlight a focus on sustainable progress and regional stability.

