Harvard's Global Impact: A Legacy Under Threat

In a decision that sent shockwaves through the academic community, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, compelling them to transfer to other institutions or face losing their legal status in the United States.

Despite this controversial move, Harvard's global reputation remains bolstered by a long list of distinguished alumni who have ascended to power. These world leaders hail from diverse regions, including Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Each one has harnessed their Harvard education to shape policies and influence governance in their respective countries.

This roster of Harvard-educated luminaries includes Botswana's Duma Gideon Boko, Canada's Pierre Elliott Trudeau, and Singapore's Lee Hsien Loong, among others. Their studies spanned disciplines such as law, economics, and public administration, underscoring the institution's deep-rooted impact on global leadership.

