Controversy Brews Over Renaming Ramanagara to Bengaluru South

The Karnataka government's recent decision to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South is stirring up political controversy. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are standing firm in their decision, while Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has accused the Congress government of using the renaming as a tactic to increase land prices.

The change, approved by the Karnataka Cabinet, retains Ramanagara as the headquarters and now includes Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Harohalli Taluks. Shivakumar, who pushed for the change, insists it was based on public opinion, though Kumaraswamy argues that it neglects the district's historical significance and implies ulterior motives.

Critics include Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, who argues the renaming undermines the district's heritage. In the face of allegations, Shivakumar contends the renaming aims to boost investment and job opportunities, drawing parallels with other Indian cities that have undergone similar changes.

