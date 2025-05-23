BJP Marks 100 Days in Delhi with Milestone Achievements

The BJP government is gearing up to commemorate its 100 days of governance in Delhi with an impressive report card, according to insider sources. This marks a significant milestone since they assumed power after 25 years, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated on February 20 in a grand event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramlila Maidan.

The event date and venue remain undecided, but it's anticipated that Chief Minister Gupta will unveil the administration's achievements on May 31. Sources indicate that several new initiatives will also be announced. Gupta is scheduled to inaugurate 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandir health clinics across 10 districts, underpinning the government's commitment to healthcare.

The Environment Department plans to showcase achievements and introduce a major pollution action plan targeting air and water quality improvements. Meanwhile, the Finance Department has already tabled the pending CAG reports, and the Education Department is set to release scholarships for 1,800 students. The government also launched smaller buses for better connectivity and GPS-enabled water tankers for underserved areas.

