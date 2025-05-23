Left Menu

TMC Delegation Decries Neglect of Border Communities in Jammu and Kashmir

A five-member TMC delegation, including MPs and ministers from West Bengal, visited shelling-hit areas in Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with affected families. They criticized the government's lack of attention and pledged to raise concerns in Parliament. The region recently experienced severe cross-border shelling, resulting in casualties and injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:03 IST
TMC Delegation Decries Neglect of Border Communities in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A five-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) visited the shelling-affected district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, condemning the government's neglect of border area families.

The delegation promised to bring attention to the residents' plight in Parliament, returning with heavy hearts after witnessing the devastation caused by Pakistani shelling.

Following recent heightened tensions where 27 were killed, the visit highlighted the vulnerability of those living near the border, with TMC leaders critiquing inadequate protection measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025