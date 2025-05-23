TMC Delegation Decries Neglect of Border Communities in Jammu and Kashmir

A five-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) visited the shelling-affected district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, condemning the government's neglect of border area families.

The delegation promised to bring attention to the residents' plight in Parliament, returning with heavy hearts after witnessing the devastation caused by Pakistani shelling.

Following recent heightened tensions where 27 were killed, the visit highlighted the vulnerability of those living near the border, with TMC leaders critiquing inadequate protection measures.

