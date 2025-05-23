TMC Delegation Decries Neglect of Border Communities in Jammu and Kashmir
A five-member TMC delegation, including MPs and ministers from West Bengal, visited shelling-hit areas in Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with affected families. They criticized the government's lack of attention and pledged to raise concerns in Parliament. The region recently experienced severe cross-border shelling, resulting in casualties and injuries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A five-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) visited the shelling-affected district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, condemning the government's neglect of border area families.
The delegation promised to bring attention to the residents' plight in Parliament, returning with heavy hearts after witnessing the devastation caused by Pakistani shelling.
Following recent heightened tensions where 27 were killed, the visit highlighted the vulnerability of those living near the border, with TMC leaders critiquing inadequate protection measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TMC
- delegation
- Jammu and Kashmir
- border
- shelling
- Rajouri
- Poonch
- solidarity
- Parliament
- neglect
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Tensions Escalate in Jammu & Kashmir Amid Renewed Shelling
Congress Slams Pakistan Over Poonch Gurudwara Attack
Escalating Tensions: Civilians Bear Brunt of Cross-Border Shelling in Jammu and Kashmir
Outrage Ensues After Pakistan Shells Poonch Gurudwara: Leaders Demand Retribution
Pakistan's ceasefire violations along LoC in J-K: 13 civilians killed in Poonch and 59 injured, including 44 in Poonch: MEA.