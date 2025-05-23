Left Menu

Venezuelan Opposition's Fight: Juan Pablo Guanipa Arrested Amid Alleged Terror Plot

Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Pablo Guanipa was arrested for allegedly leading a terrorist plot. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced the arrest, citing government claims of conspiracy by the opposition. Despite the government's accusations, Guanipa denies involvement, claiming persecution by President Nicolas Maduro's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:03 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, prominent Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Pablo Guanipa has been apprehended under allegations of steering a terrorist scheme. The arrest was announced with much fervor by Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello on state television.

According to statements from the government, the opposition, traditionally seen as belligerent towards President Nicolas Maduro, stands accused of collaborating with international entities, including the United States, to destabilize Venezuela.

Guanipa, alongside Maria Corina Machado, has consistently rejected these claims as baseless. Despite being in hiding post the contentious presidential election, Guanipa's arrest sheds light on the ongoing political strife, with over seventy arrests made in what officials call a foiled plot during elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

