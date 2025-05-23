Left Menu

India Leads Global Charge Against Terrorism with Diplomatic Backing

India has galvanized diplomatic leadership from Russia, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates in a united front against terrorism. Multi-party delegations held extensive discussions on counter-terrorism strategies, garnering international support, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack. Operation Sindoor, an Indian initiative against terror infrastructure, was a focal point.

Updated: 23-05-2025 23:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India took a significant diplomatic step forward by rallying global powers such as Russia, Japan, and the UAE to strengthen ties in the fight against terrorism. Diplomatic envoys from these nations engaged in comprehensive discussions on strategies to combat terrorism, notably after the severe April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Operation Sindoor emerged as a key topic during these meetings. This Indian-led initiative aims to dismantle terror infrastructure and curb cross-border terrorism, with countries pledging cooperation on regional and international fronts, including major platforms like the UN, BRICS, and SCO.

As part of the diplomatic journey, India's delegations visited numerous capitals, highlighting the need for international collaboration against terror threats originating from Pakistan. The multi-party delegations met foreign dignitaries, promoting India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and seeking global consensus on tackling radicalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

