India Leads Global Charge Against Terrorism with Diplomatic Backing

India took a significant diplomatic step forward by rallying global powers such as Russia, Japan, and the UAE to strengthen ties in the fight against terrorism. Diplomatic envoys from these nations engaged in comprehensive discussions on strategies to combat terrorism, notably after the severe April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Operation Sindoor emerged as a key topic during these meetings. This Indian-led initiative aims to dismantle terror infrastructure and curb cross-border terrorism, with countries pledging cooperation on regional and international fronts, including major platforms like the UN, BRICS, and SCO.

As part of the diplomatic journey, India's delegations visited numerous capitals, highlighting the need for international collaboration against terror threats originating from Pakistan. The multi-party delegations met foreign dignitaries, promoting India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and seeking global consensus on tackling radicalism.

