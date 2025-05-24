Left Menu

Singapore's Strategic Global Realignment Under PM Lawrence Wong

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong aims to solidify international relations, especially with the US and China, while seeking new global partnerships. He prioritizes protecting Singapore's sovereignty and adapting economic strategies for future challenges. Wong emphasizes racial harmony and environmental adaptation, ensuring Singapore's stability and peace.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has outlined his strategy for Singapore's foreign relations, focusing on building ties with global powers like the US and China, while seeking new partnerships with regions such as Africa and South America.

Wong, addressing the nation after his re-election, emphasized Singapore's commitment to maintaining security and sovereignty. "We align where our interests converge with major powers, but uphold our principles," he asserted.

With economic strategies poised for a revamp, Wong is determined to reinforce racial harmony and expedite the transition to cleaner energy, ensuring Singapore's resilience amid global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

