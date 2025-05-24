Delhi's Path to Development: Rekha Gupta's Vision for 'Viksit Bharat'
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused the previous AAP government of neglecting Delhi's interests in NITI Aayog meetings. Gupta pledged to represent Delhi and present a vision for a 'Viksit Delhi' at the 10th governing council meeting, chaired by PM Modi, aiming for India's development by 2047.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has criticised the previous AAP administration for failing to advocate for Delhi's interests in NITI Aayog discussions for years. As she prepares to represent the national capital at the 10th governing council meeting, Gupta promises to showcase a roadmap for a 'Viksit Delhi'.
Highlighting the inadequacies of past governments, Gupta emphasized her commitment to a prosperous and developed Delhi. She touted the benefit of a 'double-engine government', which she believes will further propel the city's growth agenda.
The upcoming meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to focus on states with the intent of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. The meeting operates under the theme 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'.
