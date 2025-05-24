Rahul Gandhi Consoles Poonch Students Amidst Tensions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a notable visit to Poonch, an area recently troubled by heavy shelling amid the India-Pakistan military standoff. His visit was marked by interactions with school students who tragically lost two classmates, Zain Ali and Urwa Fatima, during the attacks. Gandhi's message to the children was one of encouragement as he urged them to "study hard, play hard and make lots of friends," assuring them that normalcy would soon return.

Gandhi's hour-long tour brought some relief as he interacted with the students of Christ School, who were visibly uplifted by his presence. As a gesture of solidarity, he also visited families impacted by the shelling, offering condolences and inspecting the damage to their homes and local religious sites, including a Gurdwara.

Accompanied by several party leaders, Gandhi's visit was seen as a step towards drawing attention to the plight of those caught in the cross-border tensions. His engagement with the community, including a dialogue with residents seeking enhanced compensation and his presence at religious sites, emphasized his commitment to the affected citizens of the Union territory.

