Rahul Gandhi Visits Poonch: Voices Border Town's Concerns

Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Poonch, assured residents and students impacted by cross-border shelling that he would address their issues in Parliament and write to the Prime Minister. He engaged with locals, emphasized the importance of education for children traumatized by violence, and promised Congress's continued involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:01 IST
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent visit to the border town of Poonch, Congress MP and leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, engaged with residents affected by ongoing cross-border shelling from Pakistan. His visit, aimed at understanding their plight, included interactions with students and locals, assuring them their concerns will be heard in Parliament.

Amidst security challenges, Gandhi discussed potential provisions for the border region, committing to raise these in Parliament and address them in correspondence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite cutting short his meeting with stakeholders due to pressing issues, he met with most planned groups, conveying empathy and support.

As part of the Congress's commitment, Rahul Gandhi urged local leaders to persistently address the discussed issues. Emphasizing the emotional impact of violence on children, he reassured them of a safer future and motivated them to focus on their studies and friendships. His visit underscored Congress's dedication to Poonch's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

