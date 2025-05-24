NDA's Conclave: Operation Sindoor, Caste Census, and Modi's Milestone

The NDA's conclave brings together chief ministers and deputy CMs, convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to address critical governance themes including the success of Operation Sindoor and the upcoming caste enumeration in the census.

This gathering will recognize Modi's government for its accomplishments and aims to solidify the pathway forward with best governance practices. Discussions will include presentations by state leaders on their successful initiatives.

In addition, the conclave will focus on significant milestones such as the anniversary of Modi's third-term government and plans for commemorating International Yoga Day's decade and the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.