NDA's Conclave: Operation Sindoor, Caste Census, and Modi's Milestone

A day-long conclave of NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs, attended by Prime Minister Modi, will discuss governance, Operation Sindoor, and caste enumeration. The meeting will celebrate Modi's government anniversary and the success of Operation Sindoor. Presentations by CMs and plans for future events will also be highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The NDA's conclave brings together chief ministers and deputy CMs, convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to address critical governance themes including the success of Operation Sindoor and the upcoming caste enumeration in the census.

This gathering will recognize Modi's government for its accomplishments and aims to solidify the pathway forward with best governance practices. Discussions will include presentations by state leaders on their successful initiatives.

In addition, the conclave will focus on significant milestones such as the anniversary of Modi's third-term government and plans for commemorating International Yoga Day's decade and the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

