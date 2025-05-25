ASEAN's Unity Tested Amid Global Trade Tensions and Myanmar Crisis

Southeast Asian countries need to accelerate their economic integration and diversify markets to counter global trade disruptions, primarily driven by US tariff hikes, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan emphasized on Sunday.

During a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers, Mohamad reiterated the bloc's appeal for peace in Myanmar, which remains embroiled in a deadly civil war. He highlighted the detrimental impact of US-imposed tariffs on ASEAN's economic growth and the pressing need for regional economic integration to mitigate external shocks.

Amidst these challenges, ASEAN's unity is crucial, especially as it grapples with climate change impacts and the misuse of technology. ASEAN's relevance will be tested by rising external pressures, superpower rivalries, and Myanmar's ongoing socio-political crisis. Mohamad underlined the imperative of ASEAN to strengthen ties and assert its centrality in regional peace and stability initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)