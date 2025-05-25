Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat's Vision: A Mighty and Virtuous Bharat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes strengthening Hindu society for a powerful Bharat, resilient in military and economic aspects. Bhagwat stresses combining power with virtues, urging self-reliance in national security against aggressive forces. His vision includes a unified Hindu society leading a 'dharmic' revolution globally.

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has emphasized the need for unity and strength within the Hindu society to create a Bharat unbeatable in both military and economic arenas, even amidst a confluence of global powers.

In a candid interview, Bhagwat warned that mere brute force can lead to unchecked violence, stressing that power must be paired with virtues and righteousness to prevent misdirection. He highlighted the importance of self-reliance in defending India's borders against aggressive forces.

Bhagwat's call for a 'dharmic' revolution is rooted in fostering virtues of truth, purity, and compassion, urging the global Hindu community to align with these values. He sees a strong Hindu society as pivotal to Bharat's future, capable of guiding the world through these principles.

