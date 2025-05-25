Indian Parliamentary Delegation Engages Bahrain Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan
An Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda visited Bahrain to discuss India's anti-terrorism stance with Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid. The visit aimed to garner support following the deadly Pahalgam attack, with plans for further diplomatic missions in Kuwait.
An Indian parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, held discussions with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa regarding India's stern anti-terrorism stance. This move comes in the wake of the devastating April 22 Pahalgam attack that resulted in the loss of 26 lives.
The multi-party group, part of seven such delegations, is working to inform the international community about India's position on terrorism, particularly concerning tensions with Pakistan. They met with Bahraini officials and Indian expatriates to rally support against the threats posed by Pakistan.
This diplomatic mission underscores the deep-rooted India-Bahrain relationship and seeks to bolster bilateral ties. The delegation is set to continue its diplomatic outreach in Kuwait to further India's commitment to combating terrorism globally.
