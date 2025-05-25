Informal Talks: A Way Forward for India-Pakistan Stability

Leading strategic experts from the UK suggest that informal talks between Indian and Pakistani officials in neutral countries could help restore stability in the region, plagued by military escalation. Such dialogues offer a chance for peace following recent conflicts that highlighted differing narratives and heightened tensions.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London hosted a session to analyze the political and security challenges in the India-Pakistan conflict. With the backdrop of a major terror attack claimed by 26 lives, India's stance remains firm on counter-terrorism and reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

As global interest grows due to potential nuclear implications, efforts are underway to coordinate a more unified international response. Despite a ceasefire, challenging narratives among India, Pakistan, and even the US raise concerns about its longevity. The world watches closely as dialogues in Europe aim to sensitize international leaders to India's security doctrines.

(With inputs from agencies.)