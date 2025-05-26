Political Turmoil in Bangladesh: Strikes and Uncertainty Under Yunus' Interim Government
Amid political instability, Bangladesh is witnessing protests by primary school teachers and public sector workers against interim leader Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The unrest stems from administrative ordinances and political reform delays. Yunus faces pressure to hold elections, with tensions escalating between government directives and public dissent.
Amid escalating political tensions in Bangladesh, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, who leads the interim government, faces increasing opposition from both public sector workers and primary school teachers. Last week's directives allowing the dismissal of public servants without due process have stoked these protests.
The move prompted a strong backlash, culminating in public demonstrations calling for the decree's repeal. Teachers began indefinite strikes to demand better wages, joining a movement already fueled by an outcry against the government's attempts to restructure key departments.
The administration now grapples with balancing the push for rapid political reforms and impending elections, all while handling palpable dissatisfaction. While Yunus indicates elections by 2026, calls mount for an earlier schedule as political figures and the military apply pressure for resolutions by December.
(With inputs from agencies.)
