Controversial Arrest: Kakani Govardhan Reddy Held for Illegal Mining

Kakani Govardhan Reddy, a senior figure in the YSR Congress Party and former agriculture minister, was detained by police on charges related to illegal quartz mining and other offenses in Nellore district.

Authorities allege that Reddy's actions included the unauthorized use of explosives and the hurling of casteist slurs at local tribal communities. Following his arrest, the Venkatagiri Court sanctioned a 14-day judicial custody.

The arrest has sparked political contention, with YSRCP leaders decrying it as a politically motivated move orchestrated by the ruling TDP-led coalition, accusing them of fabricating charges to suppress opposition voices.