Controversial Arrest: Kakani Govardhan Reddy Held for Illegal Mining

YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy was arrested for illegal quartz mining and other offenses. He faces charges for unauthorized explosive use and casteist abuse of tribals. His arrest, condemned by party members as a political vendetta, highlights tensions with the TDP-led government.
Kakani Govardhan Reddy, a senior figure in the YSR Congress Party and former agriculture minister, was detained by police on charges related to illegal quartz mining and other offenses in Nellore district.
Authorities allege that Reddy's actions included the unauthorized use of explosives and the hurling of casteist slurs at local tribal communities. Following his arrest, the Venkatagiri Court sanctioned a 14-day judicial custody.
The arrest has sparked political contention, with YSRCP leaders decrying it as a politically motivated move orchestrated by the ruling TDP-led coalition, accusing them of fabricating charges to suppress opposition voices.
