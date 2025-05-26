Left Menu

Controversial Arrest: Kakani Govardhan Reddy Held for Illegal Mining

YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy was arrested for illegal quartz mining and other offenses. He faces charges for unauthorized explosive use and casteist abuse of tribals. His arrest, condemned by party members as a political vendetta, highlights tensions with the TDP-led government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nellore | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:20 IST
Controversial Arrest: Kakani Govardhan Reddy Held for Illegal Mining
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Kakani Govardhan Reddy, a senior figure in the YSR Congress Party and former agriculture minister, was detained by police on charges related to illegal quartz mining and other offenses in Nellore district.

Authorities allege that Reddy's actions included the unauthorized use of explosives and the hurling of casteist slurs at local tribal communities. Following his arrest, the Venkatagiri Court sanctioned a 14-day judicial custody.

The arrest has sparked political contention, with YSRCP leaders decrying it as a politically motivated move orchestrated by the ruling TDP-led coalition, accusing them of fabricating charges to suppress opposition voices.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025