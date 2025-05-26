Political Drama Unfolds: Tej Pratap Yadav's Expulsion

In a dramatic political move, Union Minister for MSME Jitan Ram Manjhi criticized RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav for expelling his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party, alleging it was merely a 'show off' gesture. Manjhi asserted that this disciplinary action was unnecessarily delayed.

Speaking at an official event, Manjhi accused Lalu Prasad's family of a historical pattern of 'wrongdoings' while arguing that Bihar has remained stagnant despite repeated opportunities given by the electorate to the Yadav family.

Highlighting further familial controversies, Manjhi condemned Lalu Prasad's lack of intervention during Tej Pratap's marital disputes. Recently, Tej Pratap was expelled amidst a scandal involving a long-term relationship he disclosed publicly, later claiming his social media was 'hacked'.

(With inputs from agencies.)