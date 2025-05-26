Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds: Tej Pratap Yadav's Expulsion

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi criticized RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav's decision to expel his son, Tej Pratap Yadav, claiming it was for show. Manjhi highlighted the lack of progress in Bihar and alleged family misdeeds. The expulsion followed Tej Pratap's controversial relationship revelations.

Updated: 26-05-2025 19:14 IST
Tej Pratap Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political move, Union Minister for MSME Jitan Ram Manjhi criticized RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav for expelling his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party, alleging it was merely a 'show off' gesture. Manjhi asserted that this disciplinary action was unnecessarily delayed.

Speaking at an official event, Manjhi accused Lalu Prasad's family of a historical pattern of 'wrongdoings' while arguing that Bihar has remained stagnant despite repeated opportunities given by the electorate to the Yadav family.

Highlighting further familial controversies, Manjhi condemned Lalu Prasad's lack of intervention during Tej Pratap's marital disputes. Recently, Tej Pratap was expelled amidst a scandal involving a long-term relationship he disclosed publicly, later claiming his social media was 'hacked'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

