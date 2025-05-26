Modi Calls for Peace, Warns Pakistan Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Pakistanis to oppose terrorism supported by their government and military, emphasizing India's zero-tolerance stance following Operation Sindoor. During a rally in Kutch, Modi warned Pakistan of severe repercussions if it continues on its current path.

Modi highlighted India's economic success, surpassing Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, and criticized Pakistan's stagnation due to its focus on terrorism. He encouraged Pakistan to pursue peace for a prosperous future, calling terrorism a destructive path.

During his visit, Modi also inaugurated projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore in sectors like port infrastructure and solar energy, underscoring India's development focus. He praised India's military precision in retaliatory actions against terror, stressing New Delhi's fight against terrorism, not nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)