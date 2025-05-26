Modi Calls for Peace, Warns Pakistan Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of Pakistan, urging them to choose peace and end terrorism supported by their government and Army. Highlighting India's rise as the fourth-largest economy, Modi criticized Pakistan's lack of progress due to its focus on terrorism. He emphasized India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Pakistanis to oppose terrorism supported by their government and military, emphasizing India's zero-tolerance stance following Operation Sindoor. During a rally in Kutch, Modi warned Pakistan of severe repercussions if it continues on its current path.
Modi highlighted India's economic success, surpassing Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, and criticized Pakistan's stagnation due to its focus on terrorism. He encouraged Pakistan to pursue peace for a prosperous future, calling terrorism a destructive path.
During his visit, Modi also inaugurated projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore in sectors like port infrastructure and solar energy, underscoring India's development focus. He praised India's military precision in retaliatory actions against terror, stressing New Delhi's fight against terrorism, not nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- terrorism
- Pakistan
- India
- economy
- Operation Sindoor
- Kutch
- Jammu and Kashmir
- peace
- development
ALSO READ
India's Operation Sindoor Strikes 11 Pakistan Airbases Amid Tensions
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Response to Pahalgam Attack
India's Bold Stand: Operation Sindoor Rewrites Anti-Terror Strategy
Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Military Strategy
India's Bold Response: Operation Sindoor Continues Amidst Tensions