Left Menu

Extreme Weather Poses Crisis for Trillion-Dollar Sports Economy

Extreme weather threatens the $2.3 trillion sports economy's revenue growth, notably impacting sports tourism and leading to potential $500 billion losses by 2030. The industry's footprint risks exacerbating climate change, yet its growth could advance social benefits like gender equality and reduced healthcare costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:55 IST
Extreme Weather Poses Crisis for Trillion-Dollar Sports Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Extreme weather is poised to disrupt the $2.3 trillion sports economy, with a new report highlighting the threat to annual revenue growth. The sector's dependence on tourism tied to resource-intensive global events adds to the risks faced from climate change and nature loss.

Consultancy Oliver Wyman's findings emphasize the role sports can play in promoting social benefits, such as lower healthcare spending and enhanced gender equality. Tony Simpson, partner and global sports industry lead at Oliver Wyman, stresses that the industry must act responsibly as a community asset.

The report, prepared for the World Economic Forum, projects the sports economy will increase to $3.7 trillion by 2030. However, extreme weather events, like those affecting the Tour de France, could lead to substantial revenue losses and impact future sports coverage and sponsorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Strike Escalates Conflict in Eastern Congo: M23 Spokesperson Killed

Drone Strike Escalates Conflict in Eastern Congo: M23 Spokesperson Killed

 Senegal
2
UEFA Dismisses Benfica's Appeal: Controversy Surrounding Prestianni's Suspension

UEFA Dismisses Benfica's Appeal: Controversy Surrounding Prestianni's Suspen...

 Switzerland
3
Tech Rally Lifts Nasdaq and S&P 500 Pre-Nvidia Earnings

Tech Rally Lifts Nasdaq and S&P 500 Pre-Nvidia Earnings

 Global
4
Political Clash Over Renaming: Mamata Banerjee's Proposal Sparks Controversy in West Bengal

Political Clash Over Renaming: Mamata Banerjee's Proposal Sparks Controversy...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026