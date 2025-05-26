Modi Urges Pakistan to Embrace Peace Over Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged Pakistani citizens to reject terrorism and embrace peace for a brighter future. He underscored India's focus on tourism versus Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism, which threatens global security. Modi spotlighted India's economic growth while challenging Pakistan to reconsider its stance.
In a strong message during a rally in Bhuj, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of Pakistan to stand against terrorism, emphasizing the contrasting paths of tourism and terrorism between India and their neighbor. He sternly cautioned that continued support for terrorism poses significant risks globally.
Modi's remarks came during his first visit to the state following Operation Sindoor, India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which targeted tourists. His speech in Bhuj, a town sharing borders with Pakistan, sought to awaken Pakistan's populace to the consequences of nurturing terrorism, while India focuses on tourism and economic growth.
Highlighting India's economic ascent to the world's fourth-largest economy, Modi questioned Pakistanis regarding their nation's progress. He criticized terrorism as a means of financial gain for Pakistan's government and military, urging its people to choose peace and prosperity over violence.
