Left Menu

Modi Urges Pakistan to Embrace Peace Over Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged Pakistani citizens to reject terrorism and embrace peace for a brighter future. He underscored India's focus on tourism versus Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism, which threatens global security. Modi spotlighted India's economic growth while challenging Pakistan to reconsider its stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:52 IST
Modi Urges Pakistan to Embrace Peace Over Terrorism
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong message during a rally in Bhuj, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of Pakistan to stand against terrorism, emphasizing the contrasting paths of tourism and terrorism between India and their neighbor. He sternly cautioned that continued support for terrorism poses significant risks globally.

Modi's remarks came during his first visit to the state following Operation Sindoor, India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which targeted tourists. His speech in Bhuj, a town sharing borders with Pakistan, sought to awaken Pakistan's populace to the consequences of nurturing terrorism, while India focuses on tourism and economic growth.

Highlighting India's economic ascent to the world's fourth-largest economy, Modi questioned Pakistanis regarding their nation's progress. He criticized terrorism as a means of financial gain for Pakistan's government and military, urging its people to choose peace and prosperity over violence.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025