Gujarat Ablaze with Enthusiasm as Modi's Roadshow Takes Center Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed as he conducted a series of roadshows in Ahmedabad, marking the start of his two-day visit to Gujarat. The energetic public events highlighted India's recent triumph in Operation Sindoor.

Hundreds lined the streets, with cheering citizens waving tricolours and showering flowers in celebration. Modi reciprocated by waving from an open-hood vehicle amid vibrant cultural performances and patriotic tunes.

His visit will conclude with the inauguration of infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,536 crore at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar, signaling continued development in his home state.

(With inputs from agencies.)