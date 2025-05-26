Akhilesh Yadav Critiques UP Minister's 'Golden Garbage' Claim

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, criticized Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharampal Singh on Monday following the minister's controversial remark about a machine capable of converting garbage into gold, slated for installation in Meerut.

Yadav, sharing a video of Singh's statement on X, recommended that Singh first focus on operationalizing a milk plant in Kannauj. Singh's comments, intended to describe turning garbage into manure, quickly became a subject of derision online.

Viral on social media, Singh's comment prompted criticisms from opposition leaders. Yadav insinuated that the remarks were thinly veiled admissions of corruption within the BJP, suggesting that there may be financial interests in garbage disposal contracts.

