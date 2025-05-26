Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Critiques UP Minister's 'Golden Garbage' Claim

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharampal Singh for claiming that a machine converting 'garbage into gold' would be installed in Meerut. Yadav urged Singh to prioritize operationalizing a milk plant in Kannauj, suggesting Singh's comments were an admission of corruption within the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:02 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Critiques UP Minister's 'Golden Garbage' Claim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, criticized Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharampal Singh on Monday following the minister's controversial remark about a machine capable of converting garbage into gold, slated for installation in Meerut.

Yadav, sharing a video of Singh's statement on X, recommended that Singh first focus on operationalizing a milk plant in Kannauj. Singh's comments, intended to describe turning garbage into manure, quickly became a subject of derision online.

Viral on social media, Singh's comment prompted criticisms from opposition leaders. Yadav insinuated that the remarks were thinly veiled admissions of corruption within the BJP, suggesting that there may be financial interests in garbage disposal contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025