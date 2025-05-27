Left Menu

US Congressman Blasts Trump Over India-Pakistan Mediation Claims

US Congressman Shri Thanedar criticizes President Donald Trump for claiming credit in resolving the India-Pakistan conflict post-Pahalgam attack. Thanedar, a vocal opponent of Trump, argues that the two countries can independently address their issues, rejecting any US involvement in the peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 00:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

US Congressman Shri Thanedar criticized former President Donald Trump for allegedly seeking political mileage from claiming to have mediated the India-Pakistan conflict. Thanedar stated that both countries are capable of resolving their issues without external interference.

Responding to the Pahalgam attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' to combat terror threats in Pakistan. Thanedar remarked that Trump's pronouncements lacked basis, accusing him of trying to divert media attention by asserting involvement in the peace efforts.

He further explained that New Delhi and Islamabad reached a mutual agreement for a ceasefire without third-party mediation. Thanedar called Trump a self-interested leader driven by media coverage, expressing concerns over his policies, notably on immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

