US Congressman Blasts Trump Over India-Pakistan Mediation Claims

US Congressman Shri Thanedar criticized former President Donald Trump for allegedly seeking political mileage from claiming to have mediated the India-Pakistan conflict. Thanedar stated that both countries are capable of resolving their issues without external interference.

Responding to the Pahalgam attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' to combat terror threats in Pakistan. Thanedar remarked that Trump's pronouncements lacked basis, accusing him of trying to divert media attention by asserting involvement in the peace efforts.

He further explained that New Delhi and Islamabad reached a mutual agreement for a ceasefire without third-party mediation. Thanedar called Trump a self-interested leader driven by media coverage, expressing concerns over his policies, notably on immigration.

