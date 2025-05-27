Qatar and India Unite Against Terrorism: A Joint Stand
During a visit to Qatar, an all-party Indian delegation emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy against cross-border terrorism. Qatar echoed this sentiment, condemning the Pahalgam attack. The delegation will continue its outreach to other nations to highlight Pakistan's alleged links to terrorism.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, an Indian multi-party delegation, led by MP Supriya Sule, visited Qatar and underscored India's unwavering stance against cross-border terrorism. During the visit, the delegation highlighted the devastating Pahalgam attack, prompting a strong condemnation from Qatar, a key player in the West Asian region.
The Indian mission in Doha reported that Qatar reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and supported India's call to dismantle the infrastructure enabling cross-border terrorism. The Indian delegation met several Qatari officials, including high-ranking ministers and the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, to discuss regional security concerns.
The visit is part of a broader diplomatic initiative, with India dispatching delegations to 33 global capitals. The objective is to emphasize Pakistan's alleged involvement in terrorism and stress that recent conflicts were instigated by the Pahalgam terror attacks rather than India's subsequent Operation Sindoor.
