Left Menu

Qatar and India Unite Against Terrorism: A Joint Stand

During a visit to Qatar, an all-party Indian delegation emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy against cross-border terrorism. Qatar echoed this sentiment, condemning the Pahalgam attack. The delegation will continue its outreach to other nations to highlight Pakistan's alleged links to terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:58 IST
Qatar and India Unite Against Terrorism: A Joint Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

In a significant diplomatic engagement, an Indian multi-party delegation, led by MP Supriya Sule, visited Qatar and underscored India's unwavering stance against cross-border terrorism. During the visit, the delegation highlighted the devastating Pahalgam attack, prompting a strong condemnation from Qatar, a key player in the West Asian region.

The Indian mission in Doha reported that Qatar reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and supported India's call to dismantle the infrastructure enabling cross-border terrorism. The Indian delegation met several Qatari officials, including high-ranking ministers and the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, to discuss regional security concerns.

The visit is part of a broader diplomatic initiative, with India dispatching delegations to 33 global capitals. The objective is to emphasize Pakistan's alleged involvement in terrorism and stress that recent conflicts were instigated by the Pahalgam terror attacks rather than India's subsequent Operation Sindoor.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025