BJP Expels Karnataka MLAs for Anti-Party Activities

The BJP expelled Karnataka MLAs S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar for six years due to alleged anti-party activities. State president B Y Vijayendra announced the decision, reached after thorough discussions. The MLAs, representing Yashwanthpur and Yellapur, have yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:46 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took decisive action on Tuesday, expelling two of its Karnataka MLAs, S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar, for six years over alleged anti-party activities, according to B Y Vijayendra, the party's state president.

Vijayendra informed reporters that the decision followed extensive deliberations by the party's high command. This move highlights the party's stance on maintaining internal discipline.

Somashekar and Hebbar, who represent the Yashwanthpur and Yellapur assembly constituencies respectively, have yet to issue a response to their expulsion.

