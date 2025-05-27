Left Menu

BJP Expels Two Karnataka MLAs for Anti-Party Activities

The BJP has expelled Karnataka MLAs S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar for six years due to alleged anti-party activities. The decision was made after lengthy deliberations by the party's high command, according to state president B Y Vijayendra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:47 IST
BJP Expels Two Karnataka MLAs for Anti-Party Activities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken decisive action against internal dissension by expelling two of its Karnataka MLAs, named S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar, on allegations of anti-party activities. The expulsion, which will last six years, was confirmed by B Y Vijayendra, the party's state president.

The decision came after extensive discussions by the party's high command. This move indicates a firm stance by the BJP to maintain unity and discipline within its ranks, especially in politically strategic regions like Karnataka. The expelled MLAs have yet to issue any response to this development.

Somashekar and Hebbar serve the Yashwanthpur and Yellapur constituencies, respectively. The impact of their expulsion on both the party's state dynamics and their political careers remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025