BJP Expels Two Karnataka MLAs for Anti-Party Activities

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken decisive action against internal dissension by expelling two of its Karnataka MLAs, named S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar, on allegations of anti-party activities. The expulsion, which will last six years, was confirmed by B Y Vijayendra, the party's state president.

The decision came after extensive discussions by the party's high command. This move indicates a firm stance by the BJP to maintain unity and discipline within its ranks, especially in politically strategic regions like Karnataka. The expelled MLAs have yet to issue any response to this development.

Somashekar and Hebbar serve the Yashwanthpur and Yellapur constituencies, respectively. The impact of their expulsion on both the party's state dynamics and their political careers remains to be seen.

