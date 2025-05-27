EU Criticizes Hungary's Proposed Transparency Law

The European Commission has voiced serious concerns regarding the perceived erosion of the rule of law in Hungary. Michael McGrath, EU Commissioner for Democracy, highlighted these issues during discussions with European foreign affairs ministers in Brussels.

Central to the Commission's worries is a proposed Hungarian transparency law. The draft aims to curtail foreign funding for NGOs and media entities—a move McGrath asserts violates EU legislation. The Commissioner emphasized the expectation for the Hungarian government to retract the draft law.

Should Hungary proceed with enacting this legislation, McGrath assured that the EU stands ready to employ available measures. This development marks yet another tension point in Hungary's complex relations with the European Union.