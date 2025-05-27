Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: US-Russia Prisoner Swap in Progress

Moscow and Washington are negotiating another prisoner exchange, involving nine individuals from each side. The discussion took place during a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed ongoing talks about this potential swap.

Updated: 27-05-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

