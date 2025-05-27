High-Stakes Diplomacy: US-Russia Prisoner Swap in Progress
Moscow and Washington are negotiating another prisoner exchange, involving nine individuals from each side. The discussion took place during a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed ongoing talks about this potential swap.
Moscow and Washington are reportedly in the midst of negotiating a new prisoner swap, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
In a recent phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a possible exchange involving nine individuals from each country was discussed.
While details remain scarce, confirmation of the ongoing dialogue marks a significant diplomatic effort between the two powerful nations.
