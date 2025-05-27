Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Tejashwi Yadav on New Parenthood

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshri at a hospital in Kolkata to congratulate them on the birth of their second child, a baby boy. Banerjee extended her wishes to the Yadav family, expressing her happiness for their new addition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:38 IST
Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Tejashwi Yadav on New Parenthood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a personal visit to a Kolkata hospital on Tuesday to extend her congratulations to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshri following the birth of their second child, a boy. The couple received warm wishes from Banerjee, who expressed her joy at becoming part of their celebration.

In a heartfelt message posted on social media platform X, Banerjee also congratulated RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his entire family, sharing her happiness at seeing both mother and child in good health. She emphasized the positive sentiment surrounding the family's newest addition.

Outside the hospital, Banerjee spoke to media representatives, wishing peace and joy upon the Yadav family, and conveyed her best wishes for the upcoming elections in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, and his wife welcomed their baby boy at a private hospital in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025