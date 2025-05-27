Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Tejashwi Yadav on New Parenthood

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a personal visit to a Kolkata hospital on Tuesday to extend her congratulations to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshri following the birth of their second child, a boy. The couple received warm wishes from Banerjee, who expressed her joy at becoming part of their celebration.

In a heartfelt message posted on social media platform X, Banerjee also congratulated RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his entire family, sharing her happiness at seeing both mother and child in good health. She emphasized the positive sentiment surrounding the family's newest addition.

Outside the hospital, Banerjee spoke to media representatives, wishing peace and joy upon the Yadav family, and conveyed her best wishes for the upcoming elections in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, and his wife welcomed their baby boy at a private hospital in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)