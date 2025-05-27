Global Conservative Alliance: CPAC's Polish Encounter

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), a key conservative gathering in the United States, debuted its event in Poland ahead of a tightly fought presidential election.

Amidst fiery rhetoric, CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp spoke against 'globalists' and highlighted the importance of global conservative solidarity. His speech underscored CPAC's support for Donald Trump throughout his legal battles and called for unity among conservatives worldwide.

With influential figures like US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and activists aligning with Trump's populist approach, CPAC aims to forge a connected global conservative movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)