Global Conservative Alliance: CPAC's Polish Encounter

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held its first meeting in Poland just ahead of a crucial presidential election. The event featured speeches by conservative leaders, emphasizing a global battle against 'globalists.' The conference supports building a worldwide conservative movement, with prominent figures from various countries participating.

  • Poland

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), a key conservative gathering in the United States, debuted its event in Poland ahead of a tightly fought presidential election.

Amidst fiery rhetoric, CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp spoke against 'globalists' and highlighted the importance of global conservative solidarity. His speech underscored CPAC's support for Donald Trump throughout his legal battles and called for unity among conservatives worldwide.

With influential figures like US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and activists aligning with Trump's populist approach, CPAC aims to forge a connected global conservative movement.

