Telugu Desam Party's Financial Fortunes Revealed

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) reported a substantial fund value of nearly Rs 470 crore as of March 31, 2025. The party's income for the year amounted to Rs 228.31 crore, with expenses totaling Rs 61.33 crore, resulting in a surplus of nearly Rs 167 crore.

  • Country:
  • India

In a detailed financial disclosure, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) announced a formidable fund value nearing Rs 470 crore as of March 31, 2025, according to M Parthasarathy, the party's treasurer. This announcement came during the TDP Mahanadu conclave.

The party, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, reported a total income of Rs 228.31 crore for the last financial year while incurring expenses of Rs 61.33 crore, which included insurance costs for party workers. This resulted in a surplus of nearly Rs 167 crore.

The TDP's income sources included Rs 123.19 crore from membership subscriptions, Rs 82.05 crore in donations, and Rs 23.05 crore from interest income. The party allocated Rs 31.73 crore to publicity and Rs 15.84 crore to insurance premiums for its cadre. On the first day of Mahanadu, donations amounted to Rs 17 crore, highlighting continued financial support from leaders and the public, with provisions for online contributions, as noted by TDP supremo Naidu.

