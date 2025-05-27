Left Menu

Manipur Congress Leader Demands Apology for Bus Name Removal Controversy

Senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh has demanded an apology from the "competent authority" responsible for ordering the removal of Manipur's name from a government bus, an act which resulted in public protests. He also criticized the governor's use of a helicopter for a short commute amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:19 IST
Okram Ibobi Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Manipur Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Tuesday called for an apology from the "competent authority" who ordered the state's name removed from a government bus, which incited public protests.

The Congress Legislative Party leader criticized Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for using a helicopter for a short journey to Raj Bhavan from Imphal Airport, describing it as "embarrassing."

With ongoing ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis resulting in over 260 deaths, Singh urged authorities to resolve the crisis and criticized ruling party MLAs for not yet forming a government despite having sufficient numbers.

