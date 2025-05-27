Manipur Congress Leader Demands Apology for Bus Name Removal Controversy

Senior Manipur Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Tuesday called for an apology from the "competent authority" who ordered the state's name removed from a government bus, which incited public protests.

The Congress Legislative Party leader criticized Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for using a helicopter for a short journey to Raj Bhavan from Imphal Airport, describing it as "embarrassing."

With ongoing ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis resulting in over 260 deaths, Singh urged authorities to resolve the crisis and criticized ruling party MLAs for not yet forming a government despite having sufficient numbers.