Imran Khan Launches Protest Against Tyranny from Prison

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, has declared that he would rather stay behind bars for life than submit to what he calls tyranny and oppression, a veiled allusion to the country's military forces. With multiple legal cases against him, Khan has been jailed for approximately two years.

From his prison cell, Khan has announced the inception of a protest movement, citing the rule of law as the movement's core objective to abolish the 'law of the jungle' in Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of peaceful protest in situations where political avenues are closed, reflecting on the judiciary's perceived lack of independence.

Khan instructed his party members, supporters, and workers to gear up for a robust nationwide movement, hinting at broader mobilization efforts beyond Islamabad. Furthermore, he cautioned his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) colleagues, expressing awareness of those attempting to balance loyalties between the establishment and his party.

