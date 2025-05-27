Left Menu

Imran Khan Launches Protest Against Tyranny from Prison

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, refused to submit to tyranny, declaring from prison that he preferred incarceration over injustice. Announcing a nationwide protest, Khan criticized the military and the judiciary, advocated for rule of law, and alleged inhumane prison conditions while questioning the May 9 riots accusation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:31 IST
Imran Khan Launches Protest Against Tyranny from Prison
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, has declared that he would rather stay behind bars for life than submit to what he calls tyranny and oppression, a veiled allusion to the country's military forces. With multiple legal cases against him, Khan has been jailed for approximately two years.

From his prison cell, Khan has announced the inception of a protest movement, citing the rule of law as the movement's core objective to abolish the 'law of the jungle' in Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of peaceful protest in situations where political avenues are closed, reflecting on the judiciary's perceived lack of independence.

Khan instructed his party members, supporters, and workers to gear up for a robust nationwide movement, hinting at broader mobilization efforts beyond Islamabad. Furthermore, he cautioned his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) colleagues, expressing awareness of those attempting to balance loyalties between the establishment and his party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025