King Charles Champions Canada's Sovereignty

During a significant visit to Canada, King Charles underlined his support for the nation amidst threats of U.S. annexation. His appearance marked a historic event as he became the first British monarch in nearly seven decades to open the Canadian parliament.

Addressing the audience, King Charles expressed his affection for Canada without directly mentioning U.S. President Donald Trump, who has challenged Canadian exports with tariffs and speculated on annexing the country as the 51st state. Charles acclaimed Canada's enduring strength and freedom, a nod to the national anthem.

Though the speech, which charted the government's forthcoming plans, was primarily composed by Prime Minister Mark Carney's team, King Charles delivered heartfelt remarks on his fondness for Canada, reinforcing the nation's autonomy and sovereignty.