Delhi's Path to Development: 100 Days of Change

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta discusses achievements of her government in first 100 days with newly elected BJP district presidents. She outlines plans for a 'Developed Delhi' and seeks inputs for improvement. Highlights include a report presentation on May 31 and 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' celebration of Modi's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:37 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a significant move, engaged with freshly elected district presidents of the BJP to discuss the accomplishments of her administration's initial 100 days. She emphasized a vision of a 'Developed Delhi' aligned with a 'Developed India,' urging the new district formations to aid in this mission.

At a pivotal meeting, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva reiterated the necessity of district and mandal organizations in realizing developmental goals. The chief minister solicited suggestions from district leaders to further enhance Delhi's development portfolio, as delineated in a BJP Delhi unit release.

Gupta, who assumed office on February 20, is set to mark the 100-day milestone on May 30, with plans to present her administration's report card at an upcoming event. The occasion will coincide with the BJP's 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' initiatives, celebrating the Modi government's decade-long accomplishments with city-wide events.

