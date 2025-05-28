Australia's Conservative Coalition Unites Post-Election Debacle

Australia's conservative opposition alliance has decided to reunite just a week after fracturing over policy disagreements, following a major electoral defeat. The Liberal and National parties have historically shared governance, with the Nationals focusing on rural issues and the Liberals targeting urban voters.

Newly appointed Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley asserted the coalition's strength comes from unity in opposition. In the most recent federal elections, which saw backlash against U.S. President Trump's policies, the Liberal Party's presence dwindled to 28 seats, while the Nationals maintained 15 seats in parliament.

After the incumbent Labor Party, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, expanded its hold, the conservative bloc briefly split over policy differences. These included nuclear energy and regional policies. Ley, after assuming leadership, presented her shadow cabinet lineup, emphasizing the coalition's commitment to future collaboration.

