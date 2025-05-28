Australia's Conservative Coalition Unites Post-Election Debacle
After a stark election loss and policy disputes, Australia's conservative opposition coalition, comprising the Liberal and National parties, agreed to reunite. The coalition's new leader, Sussan Ley, aims to combat the current government effectively. The parties had briefly separated due to disagreements on policies, including nuclear energy.
Australia's conservative opposition alliance has decided to reunite just a week after fracturing over policy disagreements, following a major electoral defeat. The Liberal and National parties have historically shared governance, with the Nationals focusing on rural issues and the Liberals targeting urban voters.
Newly appointed Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley asserted the coalition's strength comes from unity in opposition. In the most recent federal elections, which saw backlash against U.S. President Trump's policies, the Liberal Party's presence dwindled to 28 seats, while the Nationals maintained 15 seats in parliament.
After the incumbent Labor Party, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, expanded its hold, the conservative bloc briefly split over policy differences. These included nuclear energy and regional policies. Ley, after assuming leadership, presented her shadow cabinet lineup, emphasizing the coalition's commitment to future collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
